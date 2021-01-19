Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Baby Bump In A Nude Bikini At The Beach
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her growing baby bump in the most recent photo that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model posted the seconds-long clip to her feed on Monday, and it's been earning her a ton of attention from her 27 million-plus fans.

Emily was captured posing with her figure turned in profile. She stood in between two palm trees and met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare. Emily appeared to be soaking up the sun, and there were a sandy beach and a stretch of water as far as the eye could see. A blue sky and a few fluffy clouds made up the rest of the background.

The model showed off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini. The garment boasted a light nude fabric that complimented her fair complexion. On her upper half, she wore a tiny halterneck top that left little to the imagination. Its thin straps were tight on her muscular shoulders, leaving her arms bare. The piece had a set of impossibly small cups that offered a generous display of sideboob, and it had another set of strings that were tied in a dainty bow in the middle of her chest, trailing down the front of her bump.

Emily teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as sexy. She wore the piece low on her hips and it had thin string sides that tied near the front. The garment appeared to have a cheeky cut, but only a tease of the back was in view. The swimwear's scanty design also showed off the model's slender legs.

She wore her long, brunette locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Emily shared that there is an angel "in my belly." Fans have not been quiet about expressing their love for the new post. The upload has already amassed more than 1.4 million likes and 4,400-plus comments. Some fans complimented Emily's bikini body, while a few more wished her luck with the rest of the pregnancy.

"Very beautiful with or without the baby bump, just flawless," one follower gushed, with a few red hearts.

"Could you be any pmre perfect? Just stop it is not fair to us peasants," a second fan chimed in.

"OMG I have just liaid eyes on an angel wow," a third person wrote with a single flame emoji.

"Can't wait for the baby to make his or her arrival," one more added.

