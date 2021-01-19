Kim Kardashian Soaks Up The Sun In A Tiny Black Bikini In 'Paradise'

Kim Kardashian was recently back in a bikini, and her fans have been loving her most recent, skin-baring display. The post was shared on her Instagram page on January 19, and it's quickly captured the attention of her 200 million-plus fans.

Kardashian was captured while posing in the center of the frame. In the caption, she shared that she was in "paradise" even though she appeared to be in her own backyard. The setting was picture-perfect, and there was a massive mountain range and a few tall trees at her back. An infinity-edge pool made up the rest of the outdoor space. Kardashian knelt down in a cushioned lounger, raising her hands over her head.

She showed off her amazing figure in a tiny black bikini. The top of the suit looked similar to a sports bra, and it had thick straps that were tight on her shoulders. The garment had a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of her cleavage. The bikini also showed off her trim arms, cutting off near her ribs and showing her rock-hard abs.

Kardashian teamed the look with a pair of skimpy bottoms that were equally as hot. She wore the sides of the suit pulled up high on her hips, and the tight fit helped accentuate her hourglass curves. The high-rise cut also showed off her shapely thighs. The reality star wore her long, dark locks down and at her back, and she added a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

In the caption, Kardashian shared that the site of her shoot was "more than life," and she added a few emoji at the end of her words.

Fans have not been shy about showering the upload with love, and it's already earned her more than 535,000 likes and 3,100 comments. Some Instagram users commented on the post to compliment Kardashian on her amazing figure, and a few more used emoji instead of words to praise her.

"Kim you are hot. That is all that I wanted to share with you my love," one follower commented, adding a few red hearts at the end of their post.

"From laughter to laughter she reaches paradise overcoming all the unknowns of life," a second social media user chimed in.

"One of the most beautiful and gorgeous queen of the day ever I seen," another Instagram user complimented with a single flame.

"The SKY looks amazing and so do you Kimberly," a fourth wrote.