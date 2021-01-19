Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Curves & Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Bikini Under Outdoor Shower
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has a body that seems to be made for bikinis. Her latest Instagram share featured her looking smoking hot in a skimpy two-piece number while she posed underneath an outdoor shower.

Jailyne's swimsuit was made from a sparkly nude fabric. She wore the top upside down, revealing plenty of cleavage and underboob. The bottoms were equally skimpy with a wide waistband pulled high on her hips.

The model's update consisted of two pictures that captured her underneath the shower that was surrounded by a rock wall. Water spilled from the showerhead and rolled over her body, giving the snaps a sexy vibe. A few small tropical plants lined one side of the wall, and wispy clouds filled the sky overhead.

The photos were taken from the same angle, capturing Jailyne from the front. The lens was at an angle below her waist, making her curvaceous hips and toned legs the primary feature. The view also gave viewers a nice look at her underboob and flat abs.

In the first snap, the popular influencer stood with her right leg in front of the left, highlighting her hourglass shape. Sun hitting her chest drew the eye to her bosom. Her wet hair was slicked back. She looked away from the lens as she held her hands by her side.

Jailyne stood with her left leg forward in the second snap. Water drops glistened on her skin while a small stream of water ran down the middle of her abs and into the front of her bikini bottoms. She arched her back and held her hands behind her head, causing the swimsuit to press against her breasts.

In the caption, the model joked about her bathing suit top.

Many of her followers took some time to dole out the compliments.

"Oh my word you are so hot and gorgeous," one Instagram user commented.

"You're so beautiful," a second admirer wrote, adding a red rose and pink heart emoji.

"U look amazing," a third fan chimed in.

"[W]hat a beautiful princess," a fourth follower added with a smiley face and heart emoji.

Last month, Jailyne looked stylish and sexy in a flirty outfit that included a black crop top with thin shoulder straps. She paired the tight top with a red and black plaid miniskirt with a high waistline and thigh-high slit. She also sported a pair of black, knee-high boots while she posed outside near an artificial waterfall.

