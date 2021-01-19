Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement To Michael Boulos In White House Farewell Post

First daughter Tiffany Trump has announced her engagement to business executive Michael Boulos. The 27-year-old shared the happy news in an Instagram post in which she also bid farewell to the White House.

According to Town and Country, the pair first met while both were on holiday in Greece in the summer of 2018. Though the couple originally kept a low profile, news of their relationship hit headlines after they were photographed together in January 2019 while eating out at Mosimann's, a private dining club in the trendy London neighborhood of Knightsbridge.

Michael, who was born in Houston, Texas, but grew up in Nigeria, was studying finance at the City University of London at the time. Since graduating, he has often attended Trump family events, including spending Thanksgiving with the first family and attending the 2020 State of the Union address.

News of the engagement comes shortly after rumors suggested that the couple were house-hunting together in Miami, Florida, per People.

For the engagement announcement, Tiffany and Michael posed together in what appeared to be the corridor by the Rose Garden at the White House. The Royalton Investment manager wore a simple black suit with a gray tie and an American flag pin. Meanwhile, the Georgetown Law School graduate wore a black puff-sleeved dress with a high mock-neck collar and tulip skirt silhouette.

Tiffany posed with her left hand front and center to show off her beautiful ring. In the caption, she expressed how grateful she was for all of her experiences at the White House, adding that her most "special" memory was getting engaged. She concluded by discussing her "excitement" for the next chapter of her life.

Meanwhile, her fiancé also posted about the happy event, using the same picture and calling Tiffany the "love of his life" in a separate Instagram post.

Fans of the first daughter quickly expressed their excitement for the milestone, with the upload earning around 30,000 likes and more than 840 comments within half an hour.

"Congratulations and best wishes for a great life together," wished one user, adding several wedding-themed emoji including a bride, groom, and diamond ring symbol.

"Congrats! Here's to wishing you two a lifetime of love and happiness," added a second, concluding the comment with a red heart.

Her fiancé also reacted to the post, adding his own supportive thoughts.

"Love you honey," he wrote.

Meanwhile, another political figure, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, made similar headlines last week after fans spotted what appeared to be a set of wedding rings in her latest social media uploads, per The Inquisitr.