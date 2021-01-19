Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Killer Curves And Booty Gains In Sizzling Workout Video
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Fitness guru Yaslen Clemente captured the attention of her 2.5 million Instagram users on Monday, January 18, when she shared some sizzling footage of herself working out in a tiny ensemble.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured in a gym for the footage -- which was paired with the song "Sparkling" by Cushy -- as rows of dumbbells and a large mirror were visible in the background. Yaslen stole the show, switching between a number of exercises that drew the eye to her killer curves.

In the beginning of the video, she stood facing the mirror and danced around playfully to show her derriere off. She then turned her head around to share a flirty pout with the camera. She went on to conduct a number of workouts that targeted her glutes, including weighted squats and weighted hip thrusts.

Yaslen's mid-length highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a low bun. Her long nails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a red polish that popped against her skin tone.

The model showcased her busty assets in a gray sports bra with thin shoulder straps that went over her shoulders and crossed over her back. The low-cut garment gave way to a massive view of cleavage and sideboob while its cropped body, which barely reached below her chest, highlighted her chiseled core.

She paired the number with matching skintight leggings that flaunted her curvaceous hips while showing off her booty gains. The formfitting bottoms' high-rise design called attention to her slender waist once more. She finished the look off with white and gray sneakers.

In the post's caption, she promoted her workout program, Body By Yas Fitness, and told her fans they, too, could gain some "serious" booty muscle.

Monday's post, which went live yesterday, has gathered a great deal of support from fans -- specifically, more than 18,000 likes and 88,000 views. Additionally, more than 200 fans also commented under the content to express their admiration for Yaslen.

"We see you working them angles. Your work doesn't go unnoticed," one user wrote, adding a single fire emoji to their comment.

"You are so unbelievably sweet and gorgeous," a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with a red heart and heart-eyes symbol.

"Too fine, how is that possible," a third admirer wanted to know.

"Wow. Your body looks amazing," a fourth individual wrote.

The beauty has tantalized her Instagram followers with jaw-dropping content of herself plenty of times this month. Just yesterday, she uploaded another set of sexy images that displayed her in nothing but a skimpy pink tank-top and a beige thong.

