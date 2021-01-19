Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Vicky Aisha Showcases Thick Booty While Squatting In Thong Lingerie: 'Howdy Partner'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Vicky Aisha cranked up the heat with her latest Instagram share. The blonde bombshell tantalized her 2.6 million fans with some racy pics that showed her from behind. The offering sparked a frenzy and soon racked up over 35,000 likes.

The model took to her social media page on Monday with a titillating offering. In her caption, she wanted to know what captured the attention of her followers while she admired her new carport. Those who follow the influencer know that she's currently having a new house built. Of course, her admirers were quick to respond and let her know what piqued their interest.

"That perfect silhouette," gushed one follower.

"Not going to lie, your eyes then the cowboy hat!" another raved,

Vicky wore thong lingerie that clung to her voluptuous curves. The corset had cut-outs along the sides and back that exposed her sun-kissed skin.

The influencer wore a garter belt and fastened the garters around her thighs. The lingerie emphasized her diminutive waist and hourglass curves.

Vicky's thick booty took center stage in the photos. She flaunted her figure in the skimpy thong that put her backside, hips, and thighs on display.

The social media star exuded a Western theme with her outfit's accessories. She rocked a cowgirl hat that cast a small shadow over her face. Beneath it, she let her platinum mane flow freely down her back and shoulders. She paired the chapeau with a trusty pair of leather boots that covered her calves.

The model took to the outdoors for this photo opp. She posed in front of a large corrugated iron building. In the background, large trees and a blue sky added to the natural landscape.

Vicky posed by squatting down, much to the delight of her fans. She positioned her back to the camera and put her right hand on the wall to balance herself. She opened her legs wide and placed the other hand on her knee. Vicky smiled as she looked over her shoulder at the lens.

The second image was slightly more provocative as she touched the brim of her hat. She angled her chin down while giving the lens a sultry gaze.

Vicky was inundated with compliments from fans who loved the look and the pose. They took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her.

"Just when I thought you couldn't top yourself, you do. Holy sh*t your pics keep getting better and better," one admirer raved before adding a slew of emoji.

Another Instagrammer knew that she had plans to get a horse and elaborated on how fitting her ensemble would then be.

"Gonna be perfect for when you get the bronco! [horse emoji] I'd definitely take that for a ride and I'm not talking about a pony," they wrote.

