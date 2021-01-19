Kindly Myers Showcases Gym-Honed Figure In A White Bikini On Instagram

Kindly Myers delighted her huge fan base with another bikini-clad photo which added some serious heat to her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer shared the image on January 19, just one day after she stunned in a red bikini.

The photo captured Kindly posing outdoors. A geotag in her update indicated that she was at The Heavyweight Factory. The setting was simple and included a few leafy, green trees. Kindly faced the camera and turned her figure at a slight angle. She playfully tugged at the straps of her bikini bottoms as she parted her lips and gave the camera a sultry stare.

The "Professional Smokeshow" flaunted her amazing figure in a white bikini which popped against her allover glow. On her upper half, she wore a tiny, triangular top with thin straps over her toned shoulders, leaving her arms on display. The top had a set of incredibly small cups which left her voluptuous assets in full view. One cup was decorated with a black design, helping to draw further attention to her bust.

She teamed the tiny number with a pair of equally hot bottoms. The front dipped well below her navel, and her rock-hard abs were on full display, a detail that her fans certainly didn't seem to mind. The bottoms had thin, string sides which stretched tightly over her hips, and the high-cut design showcased her bronzed thighs. The sexy cut also allowed Kindly to reveal the tattoo on her torso.

She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, Kindly reminded fans to not rush things that they want to last. She also tagged a few other accounts in the caption.

Fans have been loving Kindly's most recent, skin-baring display. The update accrued more than 1,000 likes and dozens of comments within a matter of minutes. Many social media users complimented the model on her figure, while others were left speechless, using emoji instead of words.

"Gosh! That sexy body," one follower gushed, adding a trio of flames.

"Eyes, hair, face, boobs, butt, torso, legs, hips, thighs, EVERYTHING on you is a 10! I guess that makes you a 100," a second social media user chimed in.

"You are extremely charming!" a third devotee wrote, followed by a trio of emoji.

"Beautiful and sexy princess so gorgeous happy tuesday have a great day," one more person raved.