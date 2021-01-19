Nata Lee Shows Off Pert Derrière In White Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Nata Lee turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a video of her flaunting her pert derrière in a skimpy white bikini.

Nata's swimsuit had a thong bottom which allowed her to give her followers a nice look at her booty. She also sported a pink jacket and a pair of large round sunglasses.

The model wore her tresses down in loose waves.

Nata's post was presented in a video format, and the lens captured her from a side angle as she stood outside in the shade in what appeared to be a parking lot. A white building was on one edge of the lot. A trimmed bush, along with part of a tree, was also visible in the frame. The ocean was blurred in the distance.

The clip began with Nata pulling the coat up over her butt, revealing her plump cheeks. She also lowered the jacket over her shoulders as she turned her face toward the camera and flashed a flirty smile. She dropped her hands by her side, allowing the coat to fall down her back, exposing her shapely shoulders. She tilted her head back and shook her hair loose before raising her hands and running them through her locks. She arched her back as she held her hair up. She bent one knee, showing off her incredibly flat abs and toned legs.

In the caption, she made a witty remark about the warm weather, adding a sun emoji.

It seemed her online audience enjoyed the video, as more than 54,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it online.

Many of her fans took to the comments section as well to show the post some love.

"This is One View i could look at 24/7," wrote one admirer, adding several red heart emoji.

"She IS the most BEAUTIFUL woman in the WORLD!!!" commented a second enthusiastic fan.

"Best booty in the world absolutely perfect," a third Instagram user commented, including several emoji that included heart-eye smiley faces.

"That look and smile just kills!" a fourth follower chimed in.

Last week, Nata sent temperatures soaring when she shared a snap of her rocking lacy black lingerie which left little to the imagination. She modeled the set in a bathroom, with her booty perched on the side of a basin, striking a sexy pose that put all of her fabulous body on display.