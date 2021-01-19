Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 19, 2021
Jessie James Decker Flaunts Abs In A Striped Set
nsfw
Kathryn Cook

Jessie James Decker looked smoking hot in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The singer posted the shot on her account on January 19, and it has been earning her nothing but love from loyal fans.

The photo captured Decker striking a pose outside. She stood in the center of the image and appeared to be in a tropical setting with a few palm trees and tiki huts behind her. Sand and succulents were also visible in the background. Decker turned her figure at a slight angle, draping one arm near her hip and keeping the other by her thigh. She looked into the camera with a slight smile, drawing in her audience.

She showed off her amazing figure in a coordinated set. On her upper half, Decker opted for a black-and-white striped top. The garment had chic, padded shoulders and a collared neckline. Decker wore the shirt open, exposing a black underlayer and a tease of cleavage. She wore the top tied a few inches above her navel, allowing her to show off a glimpse of her trim abs.

Decker teamed the look with a pair of matching pants which she wore high on her waist. The pant legs fit loosely, flaring out on the bottom and giving the outfit a vintage vibe. The singer sported a pair of open-toed sandals to complete her look.

She added a dainty necklace to her collarbone, the accessory her only visible piece of jewelry. Decker also had a beige purse slung over her left shoulder. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and slicked it back for an elegant look.

In the caption of the upload, Decker kept things simple, adding a single palm tree emoji in lieu of words. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sizzling shot, and it's already amassed more than 56,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Some Instagram users applauded Decker's bombshell body, while other admirers used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"Gorgeous and So Chic. You are a style icon, please share DEETS where we can find this," one follower raved, adding a few red hearts.

"I'm obsessed with this outfit where can I find it," another Instagrammer asked.

"Umm you been killin it lately Miss Ma'am!" a third person wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

"This set is gorgeous, you look fire," one more fan complimented.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.