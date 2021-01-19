Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Allie Auton Draws Attention To Her Fit Physique In A Tube Top & Lounge Shorts
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Allie Auton has been flaunting her enviable figure in sexy outfits on Instagram lately. In the brand-new post published today, the Australian model added a photo of herself showing off her assets in a tiny tube top and shorts combo while posing indoors.

In the photo, Allie was photographed inside her home in Brisbane, as the geotag noted. She chose the living room for the photo op, taking advantage of the well-lit space.

The babe sat back on her heels on the light-colored sofa, her thighs parted. She was holding a tanning product from Bali Body in her right hand, while her other hand was covered in a black tanning glove. She tilted her head slightly to the side as she looked straight into the camera, wearing a closed-lip smile.

The sunlight that came from the nearby windows illuminated the place and her tanned skin. Behind her, a vase filled with pampas grass was placed on a small side table.

Allie rocked a strapless white tube top. It featured a low-cut neckline which showcased her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit that pushed her breasts inward, displaying a bit of cleavage. The skimpy top also allowed her to show off her taut tummy. Several fans gushed over her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

She wore a pair of beige lounge shorts which perfectly fit her slender frame. The bottoms were made of ribbed material and hit her upper thighs. They sat high on her waist, obscuring her navel from view.

Allie kept the accessories simple and only sported a gold necklace with a round pendant. For the occasion, she left her platinum blond hair down in a sleek straight style. The strands hung over her shoulders, with the rest falling down her back.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about Bali Body's "express tan." She tagged the brand in both the caption and picture.

Many of Allie's Instagram followers were quick to comment on the post. As of this writing, the latest upload has received over 6,300 likes and more than 60 comments. A lot of her avid admirers and several fellow influencers showered her with praise, telling her how gorgeous she looked, while others complimented her killer curves.

"You are so beautiful," one of her fans wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

"Lovely tan. I would like to try this one. Thanks for sharing," commented another follower.

