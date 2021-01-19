Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 19, 2021
'Double Shot At Love' Star Maria Elizondo Displays Her Gorgeous Body In A Low-Cut Blouse & Tiny Green Skirt
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Double Shot at Love star Maria Elizondo displayed her gorgeous body in a low-cut blouse and tiny green skirt to the delight of her Instagram followers who hit the "like" button on the snap over 49,000 times thus far. The former flame of Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino looked smoking hot in the snap as she teased her followers with a question that seemed innocent but was filled with innuendoes.

In the photograph, the reality television star looked off-camera.

Her dark hair was fashioned into very loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Maria raised her left hand and placed it on top of her head. In doing so, she teased her followers by allowing her shirt to rise and exposing more of her flat stomach and tiny waist. Her blouse featured loosely-fitting cap sleeves that she wore off her shoulders. The shirt was cut very low and showed off her cleavage. It appeared to have shirring across the front and cups within the top, which drew attention to the front of her body. A silver zipper pull with a ring attachment finished the look.

Maria paired that with an ultra-short olive green miniskirt with button detail up the side. Her wide hips pulled the material out to the sides as the bottom of the skirt fell just underneath her bottom.

She posed in front of a large bed, which featured a tan tufted headboard and light-colored plush looking linens. Several decorative throw pillows were seen atop the bed and created an inviting look.

Next to the furniture was a tiny side table with a small lamp that had a clear base. Several personal photographs were displayed in small frames. On the wall directly to the left of the photograph was a decorative wall piece that picked up the colors of the area and finished off the serene and sassy look.

Maria's last post was on December 29, 2020, where she was photographed in a patterned yellow bustier and jeans.

Several of her Double Shot at Love suitemates were some of the first to comment, including Nikki Hall and Marissa Lucchese.

Fans of the reality television personality couldn't stop talking about Maria's suggestive comment and overall look.

"Imagine being this good looking. SLAY BOO," penned one fan.

"You should be with Vinny," claimed a second follower who felt the two reality stars should continue to explore their feelings for one another.

"Vinny's mom said yes! Only if he can place a pic of her by ur bedside," joked a third Instagram user.

"My heart just burst," remarked a fourth fan.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.