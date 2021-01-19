Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Georgia Steel Is 'Drippin' In Soaking Wet See-Through Shirt And Thong
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Georgia Steel got cheeky on Instagram this week when she shared some sizzling new photos from her tropical vacation to the Maldives. The British TV personality and social media model stunned in three snaps shared on January 18 that showed her soaking wet in the ocean while wearing a white t-shirt and skimpy thong bikini bottoms.

The first shot showed the former Love Island contestant from behind as she put her toned booty on display. She revealed her tan lines in her light blue thong, standing with her back to the camera while thigh-deep in the crystal clear water with her long, wet hair cascading down her back.

Her white top turned see-through as it got wet. She pulled it up with her right hand to create a crop-top that revealed her slim waist.

In the second snap, the 22-year-old reality star posed side on to the camera and put both hands on her head as she pushed her locks away from her face. Her transparent top skimmed her hips and appeared to show that she ditched the bikini top.

For the third and final snap Georgia stood in a similar position and again lifted her shirt, this time with both hands, to flash her toned tummy. She accessorized with a ring on her left thumb and small gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, the former Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebs Go Dating star told her 1.6 million followers that she was "drippin'" and tagged the official account of the Velassaru Maldives resort, which she also tagged on the third picture.

The comments section was packed with praise.

"You look ridiculous," one fan gushed alongside three heart eye emoji.

"Maldives mermaid," another comment read alongside a heart eye, praising hands, and mermaid emoji.

"The Beyoncé of Love Island right there!," a third comment read.

"OMG. SOOOOO HOT," another fan wrote in all caps.

The booty-baring upload proved very popular. It amassed more than 103,000 likes and almost 400 comments in less than 17 hours.

Georgia's no stranger to showing off her skimpy vacation looks on Instagram. Last year, she wowed fans in a black thong bikini when she shared a sizzling snap that showed off her tan while she soaked up the sun in Bali.

"Would of been nice if I made some sort of effort with my hair for this pic," Georgia joked in the caption as she piled her locks in a topknot while posing in front of an array of palm trees.

