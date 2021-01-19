Harry Brant Dead: Son Of Supermodel Stephanie Seymour & Billionaire Peter Brant Dies At 24

Harry Brant, the son of billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour, has died at age 24.

The socialite and model passed away from an accidental drug overdose just as he was preparing to go to rehab, his family told Page Six in a statement.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," the statement from Stephanie and Peter Brant read. "Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab."

The family added that they will "forever be saddened that Harry's life was cut short by this devastating disease." They also asked for privacy as they cope with the loss of their "beautiful, beautiful boy."

Harry Was A Trailblazer For Beauty Products For Men

Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Harry loved fashion and was a front-row fixture at runway shows, many times alongside his famous mom. He appeared in modeling campaigns for Italian Vogue and Balmain, and in 2015, he collaborated with his older brother Peter to create a makeup line for MAC cosmetics, suitable for men and women.

At the time, the socialite brothers revealed that they grew up helping their model mom pick out outfits and makeup colors. Harry told Allure that the makeup line had been his "fantasy," and he described the quality of the products in the collection as "heaven."

That same year, the teen told Vogue that the fashion world offered him an "escape" from the "mundane" realities of high school. He noted that he could be himself without being teased or made fun of for being a "freak," and that he was drawn to the family mentality of the industry that he grew up in.

While he achieved success as a teen, Harry made headlines for his sometimes reckless behavior. In 2016, he was arrested after skipping out on a $20 cab fare in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was later charged with larceny, interfering with an officer, and drug possession when cocaine was found on him, according to The New York Times.

Just before his death, the 24-year-old had reportedly hoped to play a larger role in the creative side of Interview magazine, the prestigious publication owned by his father that he contributed to as a teen.

His Last Instagram Post Was A Birthday Greeting To A Famous Friend

Harry's Instagram feed is full of colorful modeling photos and tributes to his gorgeous mom and her famous friends in the fashion world, such as fellow '80s supermodel Naomi Campbell. His final post was shared on January 7, when he paid tribute to French stylist, art director, and photographer Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele on her birthday.

In the photo, the young model was seen posing with the legendary stylist alongside singer Miley Cyrus.

Following the news of Harry's sudden death, many followers flocked to his final post to remember him as a "beautiful prince."

In addition to his parents and brother Peter, Harry is survived by a 16-year-old sister, Lilly, and five half-siblings from his parents' previous marriages.