January 18, 2021
Stefflon Don Puts On A Fierce Display Wearing Sequined Bodysuit & PVC Boots
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The British rapper is no stranger to posing in eye-catching attire and put on a fiery display for her most recent post.

The "Can't Let You Go" songstress stunned in a white bodysuit. The item of clothing was decorated with multicolored sequins all over and appeared tight-fitted. Steff teamed the ensemble with stockings that featured a garter belt attached. She opted for red knee-high boots made out of PVC material and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. Steff accessorized herself with rings and gold bracelets on each wrist. She is known for reinventing her appearance and sported short fiery red hair with a middle part. Steff is a fan of body art and showed off the rose tattoos inked on her upper left arm and thigh.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed with one knee on the floor and the other raised off the ground. Steff stretched her hands out in front of her and was captured side-on. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and made everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Steff was snapped from a higher angle. The MOBO Award winner crossed her legs over against the wall while lifting herself off the ground. She reached her right hand closer to the camera and stared in front. Steff let her locks drape over both her shoulders and gave fans an eyeful of her nail art.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist who goes under the username "iservetheface," Adriana Hot Couture, Simmi, CP, and Toni-Blaze for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

"Don't play with my feelings like that, please," one user wrote.

"Omg I thought this was a doll," another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"It's the red hair for me," remarked a third fan.

"You ate this look!!!" a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a navy swimsuit with thin gold straps and "Gucci" written across the front while enjoying a vacation in Ghana. Steff wore stylish black shades with jewels embroidered across the top.

