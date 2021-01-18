Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Tuesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Sharon's Desperate Plea
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 19, tease that Sharon turns to Nikki for help with Faith's drinking, and the teen is furious with her mom. Elsewhere, Nate gives Lily a warning about Billy, and Elena and Amanda catch up.

Sharon (Sharon Case) turns to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for help with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and the teen's recent drinking, according to SheKnows Soaps. Never one to be fully open to Sharon, Nikki makes a snide comment about turning to the family alcoholic. However, there's no denying that Nikki loves Faith, and she will do whatever she needs to do to help out her granddaughter — even be nice to Sharon.

Faith is furious when she realizes that her mother ratted her out to Nikki, though. The teenager thinks that she's just a regular person who has had a terrible year, and she doesn't appreciate her family making a big deal out of something she sees as harmless.

Sean Dominic of the CBS series The Young and the Restless.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Elsewhere, Lily (Christel Khalil) meets with Nate (Sean Dominic) about her job offer for him. Before they talk business, they catch up on their personal lives. Lily is stunned when Nate is less than thrilled about her dating Billy (Jason Thompson). Nate unapologetically tells his cousin that Billy snuck around with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) while lying to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about it. He doesn't trust Billy and doesn't think Lily should either.

Lily reminds her cousin that she can fend for herself and lets him know that she's committed to seeing how things go with her new beau. She certainly has her eyes wide open when it comes to Billy, and he's been quite open with her. Perhaps the situation truly is a new beginning for both Billy and Lily.

Finally, Amanda runs into Elena (Brytni Sarpy) at The Grand Phoenix. Elena asks Amanda how things are with Devon (Bryton James), and Amanda seems taken aback. She reaffirms that she's just friends with Devon, but Elena isn't quite convinced after Amanda admits that Devon was there for her in the middle of the night when her mom got the best of her.

It looks like Elena might be right, too, because Devon wonders if he and Amanda could try out an actual date to see how things go, which certainly indicates more than friendship is on his mind. Will Amanda agree?

In the meantime, Elena finds herself dreaming of Devon even though she's sleeping in Nate's bed. This could spell doom for their relationship, even though she says she wants things to work out between them.

