January 18, 2021
Lyna Perez Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Ribbed Pink Bikini On Instagram
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Lyna Perez kicked off the week with a smoldering new addition to her Instagram page that has her 6.1 million followers talking. The busty model took to her account just moments ago to post the jaw-dropping photo that was instantly met with praise from her adoring fans.

The brunette bombshell stood in the living room of a luxurious house for the sizzling photo op. She stood directly in front of the camera with one leg crossed slightly in front of the other, accentuating her hourglass silhouette as she ran her fingers through her dark hair. The space was dimly lit, though its floor-to-ceiling windows allowed in a single stream of golden sunlight that fell perfectly over Lyna, acting as a natural spotlight as she parted her plump lips in a sensual manner while gazing off into the distance with a sultry stare.

Despite being inside, Lyna looked ready to hit up the pool as she was clad in yet another scanty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The itty-bitty two-piece boasted a light pink color that popped against the model's deep tan, much of which was exposed due to its daring design.

Lyna stunned as she showcased her ample assets in an impossibly tiny halter-style top that did way more showing than covering up. The number featured a plunging neckline and adjustable triangle cups that were positioned far apart on her chest and provided coverage to only what was necessary of her voluptuous bosom. Her colossal cleavage and sideboob nearly spilled out of the garment as a result. However, her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

The matching bottoms of her swimwear look were just as risque, if not more. The ribbed garment showcased Lyna's killer curves in their entirety thanks to its dangerously high-cut design, which also offered a look at her shapely thighs. It featured a thin waistband as well that was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy and tiny waist.

Fans wasted no time in showing Lyna some love for the latest addition to her feed, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to compliment the star.

"You look truly very beautiful," one person wrote.

"LOVELY picture of you," praised another fan.

"What a fine figure of a woman in that bikini! Just gorgeous," a third follower gushed.

"The perfect goddess," quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 27,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live.

