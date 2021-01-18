Holly Sonders Flaunts Bombshell Body In Skimpy Red Bikini Bottoms At The Gym

Holly Sonders hit in the gym in style in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The image was added to her page on January 18, and it has been garnering rave reviews from her audience.

The image captured the model posing in the center of the frame. The geotag indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. She stood in front of a brick wall, placing her feet on the green turf. There were a few weight racks and other pieces of exercise equipment behind her. She had her chest facing the camera and tilted her chin down as she looked at the ground. Instead of a traditional workout look, Holly showed off her bombshell curves in skimpy red bikini bottoms.

The garment was cut like boy shorts and showed off Holly's lean stems, which were entirely bronze. Its sides were thick and clung tightly to her hips. A few cutouts revealed teases of skin on the sides. The front sat a few inches below Holly's navel and her rock-hard abs looked nothing short of amazing. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Holly shared in her caption that she wasn't actually wearing a bikini top for the real picture -- rather, the photographer drew one on her to keep the photo from violating Instagram's rules regarding nudity. The drawing consisted of a small, triangular top in a halterneck style. Its scooping neckline and tiny cups still showed ample amounts for her fans to admire and highlighted her muscular arms. Holly also wrote that the real photos -- without the bikini top add-on -- could be seen on her personal website.

She accessorized with just a small piercing in her navel, providing the right amount of bling for her look. She wore her long dark locks pulled back in a high, tight ponytail, though a few loose pieces of hair escaped to frame of her face.

The post has been a huge hit, earning more than 2,200 likes and 60-plus comments. Some users raved over Holly's figure, while a few more applauded her hard work ethic.

"Love the BEAUTIFUL Pic holly," one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to their message.

"Gorgeous as always darling," chimed in a second user.

"Your body just keeps getting better and better!" a third admirer gushed, along with a single flame.

"Holly finewine. Those abs! You have never looked better," declared a fourth fan.