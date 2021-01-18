Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Perfect Body In String Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio thrilled many of her 10.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, January 17, with her latest update. The former Victoria's Secret Angel took to the popular platform to post a new photo that saw her clad in a tiny swimsuit that showed off her flawless figure as she exuded confidence.

For the photo, the Brazilian supermodel posed sideways as she stood knees-deep in the water. Ambrosio turned her head to the right to face the camera, curling her lips into a half smile. Her front leg was firmly on the ground as she bent the back knee, highlighting the strong muscles of her thigh and booty. Ambrosio pushed her chest forward in a proud manner, arching her back a bit.

Ambrosio was dressed in a white two-piece bathing suit made from a fabric that had a slight sheen to it. It included a pair of string bottoms that tied into bows on the sides. Her top featured small triangles that were held together by strings that also tied into a bow. According to the tag, her swimsuit was from the brand she created alongside her sister and best friend, Gal Floripa.

Ambrosio wore her brunette hair pulled up in a messy top bun. She accessorized her look with stylish sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace and a few bracelets.

Ambrosio paired the picture with a cryptic message about making things make sense.

The post has attracted more than 128,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments in under a day. Her followers took to the comments section to interact with her caption and also to express their endless admiration for her.

"Alessandra you looking so beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] I love [red heart] you," one user raved.

"I admire her beauty: it's inspirational... out of my reach, but still nevertheless inspiring," replied another one of her fans.

"That's an amazing photo and I wish you a nice Sunday, dear Alessandra," a third fan gushed.

"Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you everyone else disappears," chimed in a fourth user.

Ambrosio often takes to her Instagram account to share posts that highlight her fit body. Earlier this month, she uploaded a series of images that captured her mid-air as she struck athletic poses, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She wore an ice-white two-piece workout set by Alo Yoga. She had on a pair of leggings with a thick waistband that rose above her navel. Her top featured a V-shaped neckline and thin straps, which stretched over her shoulders.