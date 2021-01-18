Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Brit Manuela Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Lacy Blue Lingerie As She Spritzes Herself With Perfume
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Brit Manuela stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with another skin-baring snap this weekend. The model looked drop-dead gorgeous as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a racy ensemble while sharing some of her favorite new fragrances.

The January 17 share included two slides, the first of which captured the fitness trainer posing in her room. She was snapped sitting in her bed, which was covered in cozy linens and plush pillows. She held a bottle of Dossier perfume in one hand that she appeared to be spritzing on her neck while wearing a blissful look on her face.

In the second slide, she shared a close-up look at three different fragrances from the brand, noting in the caption that they were her "newest favorites."

As for her look in the sizzling photo op, Brit likely sent pulses racing as she stripped down to nothing more than lacy lingerie that was in an icy blue color that popped against her deep tan. The coordinated set of intimates included a longline bra with thin straps and a deep neckline that teased a peek at her ample cleavage. It also had a thick lace band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, as well as a set of underwire-style cups that further enhanced the busty display.

The rest of the brunette's look was even scantier as she slipped into a minuscule thong that provided hardly any coverage to her lower half. The piece showed off Brit's perky booty and curvy hips thanks to its high-cut design while also offering a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. It had thick straps with a flirty eyelash trim that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans were also treated to a look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

The model left her dark locks down for the steamy photo op, which cascaded over her shoulders in messy waves as she tilted her head back. She also accessorized with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a pendant necklace to give her barely there look a hint of bling.

Fans went wild for the latest addition to the social media star's feed, with many hitting up the comments section to let their admiration be known.

"Girl I have no words," one person wrote.

"Just amazing. You're beautiful," praised another fan.

"Very lovely!!" a third follower quipped.

"This is so perfect," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 34,000 likes in less than a day's time.

