January 18, 2021
Five Big 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Nikki To The Rescue
TV
Rachel Dillin

Five big The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for January 18 through January 22 tease a week filled with drama and intrigue in Genoa City. Abby gets heartbreaking baby news and Victor steps up to help her. Nikki speaks with Faith about the dangers of drinking. Gloria shows up, possibly drawing Kevin into whatever scheme she's recently cooked up. Finally, Adam worries about Chelsea's lack of progress while she is furious over his friendship with Sharon.

Abby Receives Heartbreaking News

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) get bad news about her chances of having a baby, according to SheKnows Soaps. The couple wants nothing more than to begin their family and fill the Chancellor mansion hallways with children. Sadly, Abby's previous miscarriage left her uterus so scarred that a fertilized egg cannot implant.

Chance promises his new wife that he'll do whatever it takes to ensure they have the family they've dreamed of having. Whether that means adoption, surrogacy, or both, they have the means to ensure they have children if that's what they want.

Nikki Gives Advice To Faith

With Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) trying out underage drinking, it's no surprise that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) steps in to talk with her granddaughter. Nikki has a long history of struggling with alcohol. Sharon (Sharon Case) turns to her former mother-in-law to help with Faith.

Unfortunately for Faith, peer pressure is a powerful force, and she may not be willing to listen to Nikki's wise words. Hopefully, somebody will get through to Faith before it's too late.

Victor Is There For His Daughter

Victor (Eric Braeden) is firmly in Abby's corner when he learns that his daughter needs him. She's dealing with the heartache of learning she cannot have a baby and Victor does his fatherly duty by providing a shoulder for her to cry on. He will rally around his daughter so that she knows she has plenty of people on her side to help her make her dreams of motherhood a reality.

Gloria Fisher (Judith Chapman) is center stage at Jabot.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Gloria Returns

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) managed to convince Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) not to blackmail Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and he said he destroyed the jump drive with the incriminating evidence. However, Gloria (Judith Chapman) returns to Genoa City once again. She knows her son is aware of what she got herself tangled up in, so it's no big surprise that she needs his help. Kevin hopes to stay out of trouble and enjoy his growing family. However, Gloria's woes may end up pulling Kevin back into the world of crime.

Chelsea's Progress Is Slow

Adam (Mark Grossman) grows concerned about Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) lack of progress. Sadly, Adam's relationship with his ex-wife, Sharon (Sharon Case), may be what is hindering Chelsea from moving forward and regaining her mobility after her stroke.

