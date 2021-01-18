Five Big 'The Young And The Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Nikki To The Rescue

Five big The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for January 18 through January 22 tease a week filled with drama and intrigue in Genoa City. Abby gets heartbreaking baby news and Victor steps up to help her. Nikki speaks with Faith about the dangers of drinking. Gloria shows up, possibly drawing Kevin into whatever scheme she's recently cooked up. Finally, Adam worries about Chelsea's lack of progress while she is furious over his friendship with Sharon.

Abby Receives Heartbreaking News

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) get bad news about her chances of having a baby, according to SheKnows Soaps . The couple wants nothing more than to begin their family and fill the Chancellor mansion hallways with children. Sadly, Abby's previous miscarriage left her uterus so scarred that a fertilized egg cannot implant.

Chance promises his new wife that he'll do whatever it takes to ensure they have the family they've dreamed of having. Whether that means adoption, surrogacy, or both, they have the means to ensure they have children if that's what they want.

Nikki Gives Advice To Faith

With Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) trying out underage drinking, it's no surprise that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) steps in to talk with her granddaughter. Nikki has a long history of struggling with alcohol. Sharon (Sharon Case) turns to her former mother-in-law to help with Faith.

Unfortunately for Faith, peer pressure is a powerful force, and she may not be willing to listen to Nikki's wise words. Hopefully, somebody will get through to Faith before it's too late.

Victor Is There For His Daughter

Victor (Eric Braeden) is firmly in Abby's corner when he learns that his daughter needs him. She's dealing with the heartache of learning she cannot have a baby and Victor does his fatherly duty by providing a shoulder for her to cry on. He will rally around his daughter so that she knows she has plenty of people on her side to help her make her dreams of motherhood a reality.

CBS | Sonja Flemming

Gloria Returns

Chelsea's Progress Is Slow