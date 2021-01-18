Kim Kardashian Purses Lips & Flaunts Abs In Hot New Social Media Share: 'Little Bathroom Selfie'

Kim Kardashian sizzled in the latest update that was shared on her popular Instagram feed. The post was added to her page on Monday, January 18, and it's been earning plenty of attention from her 200 million-plus fans.

The image captured Kardashian posing in front of a bathroom mirror. The setting was simple and included a gray door and a shower with a white curtain in the corner. There were also a few bottles of soap or lotion on the counter in front of the reality star. Kardashian stood slightly off-center, popping one hip to the side to accentuate her curves. Kardashian held her cell phone in her left hand and ran the opposite through her dark tresses. She pursed her lips for the camera and showed off her fantastic figure in a coordinating set that did her nothing but favors.

On her upper half, Kardashian rocked a brown bra that fit tightly around her chest. It had a scooping neckline that revealed her bare collar and a tease of cleavage. The bottom of the bra had a thick band that was tight on Kardashian's ribs, and its scanty cut revealed a tease of her toned and tanned abs. She added a matching cardigan that was worn open, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore.

Kardashian teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the exact same color and style as her top. It had a thick band that was tight on her midsection, stretching over her navel and highlighting her hourglass curves. The piece proceeded to fit tight on her hips and curvy lower half. The photo was cropped near Kardashian's upper thigh.

She wore her long, dark locks with a center part, and they spilled over her shoulders, back, and chest. In the caption of the upload, Kardashian shared that she was taking a "little bathroom selfie." It comes as no surprise that the update has been earning rave reviews from her fan, raking in more than 558,000 likes and 3,600-plus comments. Most followers were quick to comment on her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

"I've always found it rather stimulating," one follower gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

"OMG KIM NICE! YOU ARE A GODDESS," a second social media user exclaimed.

"This the Kim I Like too See. So smoking hot," a third chimed in.

"You are the hottest of the sisters, no questions asked," one more commented.