'General Hospital' Monday Spoilers: Olivia Needs Help From Robert & Ava Embraces A Big Idea

General Hospital spoilers tease that Monday's episode will be jam-packed with action. Not only will Sonny be battling alongside Lenny in his bar, but Carly will have to make an incredibly difficult decision. Michael and Willow will have a tough discussion, and viewers will see the teen crew, Olivia with Robert, juicy developments with Ava, and some Nina and Jax stuff as well.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter indicates that Olivia will ask Robert a favor. The two had quite the trip to Monte Carlo a while back, and she'll be asking him to teach her some tricks of the trade.

The preview shows Olivia asking Robert to teach her how to be a spy. He will probably balk at this and want to know more. It seems likely that she'll be asking this due to her decision to work with Sam to clear Alexis.

Olivia may end up regretting her willingness to pursue this though. She's bound to find out that Alexis and Ned slept together, and some General Hospital fans hope that this discovery could provide an opportunity for her to grow even closer to Robert.

Elsewhere, General Hospital spoilers hint that Ava will tell somebody that they've given her a terrific idea. While it's not known yet who she's talking to here, or what idea pops into her head, there is another intriguing tidbit available.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ava will unwittingly come close to reveal a major secret of some sort. Will this be tied to Nelle's necklace perhaps?

Ava doesn't know that the necklace Avery found had belonged to Nelle. However, if she does see the piece of jewelry, she may end up making the connection that Nelle was Nina's daughter.

Carly and Jax already figured this out and they're hiding it from Nina. This is surely going to come back to bite them soon though.

General Hospital teasers detail that Nina will be anxious to know what someone is thinking during Monday's show. In addition, Jax will ask someone if they are having second thoughts.

Those two tidbits might not be related to one another. However, General Hospital tidbits do reveal that Nina and Jax will make a big move related to their relationship. As the week continues, he'll need to apologize to her for something.

Carly will find herself essentially haunted by something she can't forget. General Hospital spoilers note that she'll need to make a challenging decision, and it's something she might later come to regret.