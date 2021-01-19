'DWTS' Host Tyra Banks Teases Fans With Details Of New Gig

Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks teased fans with details of a new gig via a throwback Instagram photo taken at a coffee shop. The gorgeous former supermodel turned businesswoman and television producer posted a photograph of herself enjoying a hot caffeinated beverage. She said the pic was taken in a pre-COVID world.

In the snap, Tyra showed off a wild mane of hair. Her gorgeous, curly locks were worn parted to the side and in a lighter hue, with blonde highlights prominently woven throughout.

She wore a colorful floral shirt over what appeared to be a black t-shirt. In her hand was a caffeinated beverage. Only Tyra's lovely light-colored eyes were seen as she took a long sip. She wore a lovely thin, band gold ring on her right hand.

In the caption of the image, Tyra wished her followers a Happy Monday and recalled when people could casually hang out at a coffee shop. In her snap, she was pictured at the New York neighborhood spot, The Noho Star, which has since closed.

She said, "those were the days," in the caption of the pic.

Tyra revealed that she was currently working on a new gig that will take her more into the world of frozen treats called Smize Cream. Tyra shared that while the women are not currently working on a coffee-flavored frozen treat yet, they have something else that they will be launching for coffee lovers.

The new venture has its own Instagram page seen here where it revealed details about a super-premium ice cream with what she described was a hidden, yummy "SMiZE Surprize" inside. Banks is the co-founder of the company with DJ Splitz. Their first brick and mortar store will open in California this year and Tyra is hopeful the brand will soon expand across the country.

W Magazine first reported in June 2019 that the model and entrepreneur was working on this particular endeavor. The publication reported that when Tyra recreated her 1996 Sports Illustrated cover in May of 2019, the one thing that stopped her from achieving her ideal shape was ice cream, a treat she enjoys with her son York.

Fans of the model and television personality applauded her on her new venture.

"You are a genius, love you," wrote one fan.

"I would love some Cappuccino please," penned a second follower of the flavor she liked best.

"I do not love cafe but this is a beautiful photo," commented a third Instagram shot.