January 18, 2021
Antje Utgaard Goes Skiing In A Bikini: 'Gotta Love Cali Winters'
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Antje Utgaard tantalized many of her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 18, with her most recent update. The American model and blond bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself wearing a bikini top and ski gear as she enjoyed a day in the snow.

The photo showed Utgaard up in a mountain overlooking a green, wooded area. According to the geotag, she was at Big Bear Mountain, California. She faced the camera while holding her skis in one hand and making a peace sign with the other. She stuck out her tongue for the pics and squinted her eyes to protect them from the glaring sun as her goggles were on her forehead.

Utgaard had on a dark jumpsuit with light blue and pink details on the sides and across the front. The wore the top half folded down completely, leaving her torso completely unprotected.

She wore a white bikini boasting small triangle that showed off her cleavage. It featured clear straps that stretched over her shoulders.

In the caption, Utgaard noted that she had always wanted to go skiing in a bikini, adding that she loves California winters for allowing that to happen.

The post proved to be popular with her fanbase. Within just half an hour, it has attracted more than 5,000 likes and upwards of 60 comments. They flocked to the comments section to engage with Utgaard and to ask her questions, while also showering her with praise.

"What was the temperature?" one user asked, and Utgaard responded that it was in the high 60s and that being in the sun made her sweaty.

"Beautiful snow bunny," replied another fan.

"LOL! That's a ski-kini! You're looking great and looking like you're having a blast! [smiley] when did you first start skiing in your life?" a third fan chimed in.

"It's shouldn't be physically possible for a woman to look as gorgeous and cute as you do, but somehow you've managed to defy the impossible!" gushed a fourth follower.

Utgaard is no stranger to sharing photos of herself clad in different swimsuits. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she shared a couple of shots last week that showed her in a leopard-print two-piece as she hung out by the pool with her two dogs. The garment featured a flattering top with widely spaced triangles that drew attention to her chest. Her bottoms featured medium sides that pulled up high. She completed her ensemble with a matching headband.

