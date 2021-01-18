Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Iulia Valentina Shows Off Insane Curves In Gray Underwear
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Iulia Valentina gave her Instagram fans something to talk about on Sunday, January 17, when she shared a new sizzling hot update. The hot Romanian model looked nothing short of gorgeous in her scanty Fashion Nova set, which flaunted her assets and killer figure.

Iulia sported a gray sport-style bra with a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, displaying a nice view of her décolletage. The sleeveless design helped highlight her lean arms. The brassiere had a white stretchable band that hugged her midriff and it contained the signature Fashion Nova logo printed in black.

She wore matching bottoms that sat high on her slim waist, highlighting her flat tummy and abs. Like the top, the panties had a white stretchable band with the brand's logo printed on it. Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her curvy hips and showed a generous amount of skin.

Iulia was snapped indoors in nothing but her sexy intimates. The bright, well-lit place was conducive for indoor photography. The white walls also helped bring some light to the area.

In the first snapshot, she sat on a small table that was attached to the wall. One of her legs was stretched away from her body. The babe posed with her thighs closed and arms raised, placing her hands behind her head. She looked straight into the camera with a serious expression. Her skin appeared insanely flawless, and several fans pointed it out in the comments.

In the second photo, Iulia's stance was similar to the previous image. This time, she leaned back and placed her hands on the flat surface. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed at the lens.

Iulia left her highlighted tresses down and styled in sleek, straight strands with a center part. She let the long locks fall on her back. She sported a pair of hoop earrings as her only accessory.

In the caption, the influencer shared that she recently uploaded a video on her YouTube channel and urged her fans to check it out. She also gave credit to the online retail giant by tagging their Instagram page in the caption.

As of this writing, the latest upload has been liked more than 65,800 times. It also received over 500 comments. Many of her online admirers dropped compliments in the comments section. Countless others raved about her fit physique, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

I thought this was Kylie Jenner, for a sec," a follower commented.

"I love the highlights! I am inspired to have this style. You look so beautiful, by the way," wrote another admirer.

"You are so hot!!!" gushed a third fan.

