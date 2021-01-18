Natalie Roser Shows Off Killer Body In Bikini Bottoms As She Pulls Her Top Off Her Shoulders

Natalie Roser stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, January 17, in her latest update. The Australian model took to the photo-sharing platform to post a couple of snapshots in which she exuded femininity and confidence in bikini bottoms and a sexy top that showed off her fit body.

She was photographed at a sandy beach, though the background what blurry and focused in on her Roser. In both instances, she was captured from the right. In the first, she tilted her head back and pulled her top off her shoulders, teasing a bit of her chest. The second captured her looking intently at a point in the distance.

Roser had the lower half of a two-piece bathing suit. It was light green with a delicate white print and featured thin sides that she wore high, baring her hips. She didn't edit out the stretch marks on her thighs, embracing her natural beauty.

On her upper body, she sported a nude loose top tied in front the front. The soft fabric allowed the viewer to see that she was braless under the garment.

Roser had her blond locks brushed back and styled down soft strands that hung down her back.

In the caption, Roser noted that the she is starting the new week with new goals in mind. She also credited photographer Jess Witkamp for the shots.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 18,100 likes and over 250 comments. They used the comments section space to engage with Roser and her caption, while also expressing their overall admiration for her beauty and work.

"Awesome shot! [clapping hands] to the photographer even though you make the job easy!" one user chimed in.

"More goals, more ideas! Come up, try, create, do not be afraid to make mistakes! You are a real artist!" replied another user.

"Wow those stretch marks look amazing overall," added a third admirer, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji at the end.

"Every action of yours causes a rip into the infinity of being," a fourth fan gushed.

Roser often posts images of herself rocking lingerie and bikinis, whether it be from her own collection Rose & Bare or from professional shoots. She did the latter last week, when she shared a snippet of the shoot she did for Series Mag. It captured her in a dimly lit space as she wore a red two-piece lingerie set. It featured a caged bra with an underwire and lacy cups. Matching bottoms and a dark fur coat completed the look.