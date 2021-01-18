'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Tuesday: Hope's Rage Boils Over

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 19 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is just starting to deal with her rage. The blonde has hit the lowest point in her marriage and she's not even sure if it's worth saving.

According to the daily spoilers, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will beg for forgiveness. He knows that he doesn't deserve his wife, but he's willing to do anything to make things better.

Hope Logan's Rage Boils Over On 'The Bold And The Beautiful'

Hope is spitting mad. She trusted Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to spend time alone together, even though they were previously married. As far as she was concerned, Liam chose her over his ex-wife and she had nothing to be concerned about.

However, Liam recently admitted that he slept with Steffy. Initially, it seemed as if Hope was willing to work through the betrayal after he told her the circumstances surrounding the one-night stand. But, Hope hit the roof when she learned that Steffy was pregnant.

Hope previously unleashed her anger at Steffy because she believed that the brunette targeted her husband. As seen in the below image, she told her stepsister that she wanted her husband.

This time around, she will unleash on Liam, per SheKnows Soaps. The Spencer heir cannot defend himself. As Hope pointed out, he and Steffy did not even use protection. He jumped into bed with his ex the first chance he got. She's furious because he did not even consider the impact it could have on his family.

Liam Begs Hope

For weeks, Liam has been bragging about his wife's big heart. He wanted to confess because he felt sure that she would eventually forgive him.

Now that he's in the thick of it, Liam finds that the reality is much harsher. Hope is cold, angry, and distant. She wants nothing to do with him because he betrayed her and their marriage vows. She's also angry because he may be expecting his second child with Steffy.

The Spencer heir knows that Hope may never get over what he did. His only option is to beg her for forgiveness. He wants a future with his wife and the children that they're raising together.

Liam wants a chance to start over and make things right with her. He wants to treat her the way that she deserves.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that this may be the end of the road for "Lope." For the first time in just about forever, Liam may be alone.