Martha Stewart Shares Her Anti-Aging & Wellness Tips: 'Find Healthy Activities That You Love'

Martha Stewart shared her anti-aging tips in a new Instagram post in which she encouraged her followers to find some healthy activities they loved and to prioritize wellness moving forward into 2021.

Martha added a photograph to her post, as seen here, where she looked directly at the camera and engaged her viewers as she posed in an outdoor area of her Connecticut home. In the snap, Martha sported a green coat and a long, tan scarf which was wrapped around her neck several times. She added a pair of light-colored blue jeans to complete her ensemble. In her hands, she held a bunch of freshly picked carrots, with their lush, green tops attached.

The lifestyle doyenne posed in front of a greenhouse on the property of her expansive home, also the setting for the HGTV series, Martha Knows Best.

In the caption of the share, Martha penned how she prioritized wellness in every aspect of her life, from hitting the gym to heading outdoors on her farm.

She added that for her, doing the things that bring her happiness was most important for her long-term, overall wellness.

Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Martha shared that she rides her horses weekly, even in cold weather. She noted that it was terrific exercise, and being outside was good for the spirit.

To stay mentally sharp, the 79-year-old revealed she does The New York Times crossword puzzle on her iPad, plays cards, and tries to learn something new and challenging as often as she can.

Martha encouraged her followers to find healthy activities that they loved, ones they could enjoy for years to come as a way to keep their mind, body, and soul energized. This was her secret for good health and the best anti-aging tip she could share.

In a link to an accompanying story at the Martha Stewart website, she noted that she strives for good health, vibrant energy, and clear thinking every day. She added that as a child growing up in New Jersey, her parents Edward and Martha Sr. taught her and her five siblings positive habits early on, encouraging daily exercise, nutritious eating, and proper hygiene for hair and skin.

The lifestyle doyenne's followers appeared to take her commentary to heart.

"Great picture! This is how I remember you to be," wrote one fan.

"You are a powerful woman, very inspiring," penned a second follower.

"You're so sweet. Thank you for sharing your goodness," claimed a third Instagram user.

"Brides everywhere, 'I want a bouquet like Martha Stewart's! Bring me the carrots!!!'" joked a fourth fan.