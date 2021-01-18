Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Jade Grobler Goes Full Smokeshow In A Teeny Orange Bikini As She Basks In The Sun
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler made her 1.1 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on January 18. The social media influencer spent time at the beach, soaking up some sun in an orange two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer figure.

In the update, Jade was snapped wearing her barely there set on the shoreline. She sat on a printed blanket over the sand with her legs propped to the side. The babe placed her left arm on the flat surface as she leaned sideways. She faced the camera and gave a big smile that showed her teeth. Her hair was windswept and she grabbed several strands away from her face.

As she stayed directly under the sunlight, her sun-kissed skin appeared radiant and glowing. The view behind her showed the vast ocean, as well as the blue sky filled with clouds.

Jade flashed her enviable curves in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination.

She wore a scanty top with a rectangular shape. The swimwear seemed to strain against her shapely breasts. However, it appeared to be cut so small that her underboob could be seen from certain angles. It also boasted a neckline that sat low on her chest, giving a nice view of her décolletage. The snug fit made her cleavage look more prominent. The straps that provided support clung over her neck, highlighting her shoulders and lean arms.

She sported a scanty bottom that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. Some viewers went crazy over her taut stomach and chiseled abs. Double straps formed the waistband, clinging high to her waist and accentuating the curves of her hips. The high leg cuts emphasized her toned thighs.

Jade left her blond locks down and parted them to the side. For the occasion, she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle as she let the long strands fall over her shoulder and back.

The South African model accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a pendant necklace, and a ring.

Instead of expressing her thoughts in words, she dropped two emoji that were relevant to her location.

Like most of her bikini posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. As of this writing, the upload received more than 18,700 likes and upward of 200 comments. Countless fans and followers dropped various messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with emoji.

"Stunning, Jade! Orange looks so good on you!" one of her fans wrote.

"Such a beautiful woman. God bless you," added another follower.

