Katelyn Runck Rocks Harry Potter-Themed Lingerie With See-Through Top & Thong Panties

Katelyn Runck opted to dress in costume for her latest Instagram share on Monday morning. The brunette beauty served up some steamy looks for the camera while showing her love for Harry Potter.

In the ultra-sexy snaps, Katelyn looked smoking hot in a daring lingerie set. She opted for a gray see-through lace top that clung tightly to her ample bust and flaunted her chest underneath. The shirt was sleeveless and offered a look at her gym-honed arms and shoulders as well.

She added a pair of maroon thong panties that fit high on her waist and wrapped tightly around her taut tummy. The bottoms flashed her curvy hips and showcased her round booty in the process. Her muscular thighs and chiseled abs were also on full display in the outfit.

She added a pair of yellow and maroon suspenders to the look, as well as a matching tie and white collar neckline to give fans the full Harry Potter effect.

In the first photo, Katelyn knelt on top of a yellow sofa. She had her thighs parted and both of her thumbs hooked into her suspenders as she shifted her weight to the side and stared out of a nearby window.

The second snap featured her with one leg propped up and her arm resting on her knee. Her other hand lightly touched her hair as she arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn noted that she was Hermione and that class was in session at Hogwarts School.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Katelyn's over 2.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the upload. The pics garnered more than 3,500 likes within the first 15 minutes after being uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also left over 200 comments during that time.

"Pretty like a angel," one follower stated.

"Love the outfit!! Very sexy sweetie," remarked another.

"Good morning sunshine," a third comment read.

"So gorgeous," a fourth user wrote.

The model's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy ensembles in her online pics. She's often seen rocking racy looks that are sure to have tongues wagging.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently posed in a brown printed bikini as she lounged on a leather chair. To date, that post has pulled in more than 44,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.