Madison Woolley Gets Soaking Wet In White Bikini While Taking A Shower

Madison Woolley kicked off the week with a sultry new Instagram snap. The stunning model showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a sexy beach look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Madison opted to get soaking wet as she stepped underneath an outdoor shower while wearing a skimpy white bikini. The strapless top clung to her ample bust and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her slim waist while accentuating her muscular thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Madison stood under the flowing water for the pic. She had both of her hands in her hair and her head tilted back as she wore a steamy expression on her face. Her back was arched slightly and her legs were apart as she soaked up some sunshine during the shower.

In the background, a bright, blue sky complete with fluffy, white clouds could be seen. Some green foliage and palm trees were also visible.

In the caption, Madison revealed that she was on her dream vacation. She also geotagged her location as the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

Her long, blond hair was pushed away from her forehead. The wet locks hung down her back in clumped strands. Madison's 594,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 80 remarks about the pic.

"Absolutely gorgeous," one follower wrote.

"You're too much," another declared.

"You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo. You are very pretty and cute because you can see how simple you are as a person... Thank you very much for the photo," a third user gushed.

"That resort just got more beautiful," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She's become known for rocking body-baring ensembles that highlight her busty chest, tiny waist, long legs and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white lingerie set for a stunning selfie. To date, that post has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 160 comments.