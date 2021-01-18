Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 18, 2021
Kindly Myers Looks Like a Vixen In A Skimpy Red Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Kindly Myers looked fit and fabulous in the most recent update that shared on her Instagram feed. The upload saw the social media influencer posing in a bikini that earned her rave reviews from her loyal fans.

The photo captured Kindly perched on a stone structure. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. It looked to be a beautiful day with an ample amount of sunlight and a bright blue body of water down below. The model had her feet off of the edge of the piece, resting them on the balcony. Her figure was turned in profile and she held both hands over her head. Kindly arched her back and looked over her shoulder, meeting the camera's lens with an alluring stare.

She opted for a sexy red bikini that did her body nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a tiny triangular top that showed more than it covered. It had a set of thin straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her slender arms were in full view. Its tiny cups covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines, but the model still showed off her bronzed cleavage and a tease of sideboob. Another set of thin ties were worn over her ribs, cutting off and exposing her tiny midsection.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were even hotter. The front of the garment was worn low on the model's hips. It had a pair of thin strings tied in dainty bows on the sides of her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. The high rise design of the swimwear also left her muscular legs entirely on display. The large black tattoo on the sides of her ribs was also able to be seen.

She went barefoot for the photo op and wore her long, blond locks down. In the post's caption, Kindly wrote that the shot was "next level" and made sure to tag her photographer's account and a few other pages. It has not taken long for social media users to shower the update with love, and it's earned more than 3,900 likes and 100-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Some fans commented on the sexy swimwear, with a few more raving over Kindly's figure.

"What beautiful y gorgeous," one follower gushed, adding a single red heart.

"Love this shot gorgeous u are absolutely stunning," another raved.

"Definitely next level beautiful," a third wrote with a few flames.

"The very perfection of grace and beauty," one more added.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.