Susan Lucci, 73, Shows Off Her Trim Figure In Velvet Loungewear

Susan Lucci appeared ageless in a velvet loungewear set as she sat in front of a roaring fire in her Long Island home. The former All My Children star, who is 73 years young, posed for the snap to show her 148,000 Instagram followers how she prepared to spend a lazy Sunday.

The auburn-haired beauty smiled for the camera as she sat with her legs extended to one side.

She leaned on the slate hearth of her fireplace with her right hand. Her left hand rested on her calf, revealing a dark red manicure. Susan's legs were folded, with her bare feet tucked behind her.

The legendary soap opera actress wore her brown tresses fashioned into loose waves that framed her face. Light bangs that appeared to have been highlighted with blond streaks covered her forehead.

Susan displayed her trim figure in the deep blue velvet outfit. The top featured a zipper that ran the length of the front and had ruching around the zipper pull, which added an interesting style detail. Susan's pants were formfitting.

She reclined on a lovely area rug which had a vintage look and rested atop a dark wood floor. In front of the actress was an unfolded The New York Times' Sunday Review section of the newspaper.

The fireplace was bordered with almond-colored trim, and a gold-trimmed glass door was pulled open to show the roaring fire. To the right of the frame, built-in cabinetry was covered with many family photographs.

Susan resides with her husband of almost 50 years in Garden City, Long Island. The couple are parents to adult children Liza and Andreas.

The AMC star's followers loved the beauty of the image and shared their feelings regarding it in the caption of the share.

One fan questioned where the lovely outfit came from. Susan replied that there might be some inventory left on QVC, the shopping channel where she has a fashion line.

"You are the real royalty," wrote a second follower.

"You are so darn CUTE!!!! You always look impeccably pulled together. When I was in the 7th grade (1970) we had Home Ec classes and one part was called good grooming. You are the epitome of good grooming!!!!!!" added a third fan.

"I love your positive vibes. Your IG has been a tremendous source of comfort for me over the past year. I just wanted to thank you for that," penned another Instagram user.