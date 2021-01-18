Trending Stories
Nina Serebrova Goes Braless Under Tight Top While Sporting Bikini Bottoms
Kim Smith

Miami-based model Nina Serebrova gave her 2.9 million Instagram followers a Monday morning treat with her latest post. The brunette model shared a couple of selfies that saw her going braless under a tight crop top, along with a pair of bikini panties.

Nina looked as though she was in the middle of getting dressed when she took the photo. Her shirt was made from lightweight white-ribbed fabric. It was cropped above her waist, and it also had long sleeves. The number fit tightly and had a lace-up detail up the front, teasing her cleavage. Her panties had a low front which exposed her flat tummy.

The popular influencer wore her long dark tresses in a ponytail on the top of her head. For accessories, she chose large hoop earrings and a ring. Nina also wore a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

According to the geotag, Nina was at the SLS Brickell Hotel when she snapped the photos. She faced a mirror while taking the selfies. She stood beside a glass sliding door. Part of a bed with a nightstand beside it was visible in the pictures. A tall potted plant was also situated in the corner of the room.

In the first picture, Nina held one hand on the door while she snapped the pic. With one leg in front of the other, she showcased her curvy hips and toned thighs. Holding the phone near her face, she flaunted her voluptuous chest and hourglass shape. The ends of the strings on her shirt dangled above her panties, bringing the eye to her flat abs.

The second frame was similar to the first. Nina leaned one elbow on the door with her hand behind her head, all the while showcasing her perfect figure.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of the outfit.

"You are so beautiful," one admirer wrote in the comments section, adding a kiss emoji.

"Lovely stunningly beautiful you look fabulous," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"[Y]ou are the best," a third fan wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"Omg u are hot," a fourth follower commented.

In one of her most recent updates, Nina smoldered as she modeled a red-hot dress. The chic number was strapless and revealed her cleavage. It also fit her figure snugly, highlighting her hourglass shape. The post included two photos, with one capturing her sitting down and the other featuring her standing up while striking sexy poses.

