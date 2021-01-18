Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Clues For Harlequin Continue To Add Up To Gabrielle
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

Another episode of The Masked Singer aired over the weekend and continued to have the nation guessing. One more contestant was eliminated this week. However, Harlequin, who the panel — Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross — are confident is a famous singer, remains unmasked.

For their debut performance, they sang Rihanna's hit single "Diamonds" and instantly proved that they are a female with a unique voice. Ora initially assumed that Harlequin could be music icon Tracy Chapman.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their clue package saw them holding up a newspaper that said "breaking news." Harlequin also revealed they once starred as a male lead in a musical.

This week, they expressed that they were fascinated with books and loved to read. They especially loved to be scared and read about horror. Harlequin explained they loved to tell stories of their own and were seen writing "who am I?" inside a book next to a dream catcher. Their words were spread all around the world and their voice was heard by many people. Harlequin's stories became "legends" and a part of another famous story. At the end, they were seen swirling around in the middle of an outdoor maze.

Harlequin switched it up for their latest performance, singing Nat King Cole's legendary "Smile."

Ora believed Harlequin was an established female songstress and said Des'ree and Macy Gray. Gilligan went with X Factor winner Alexandra Burke. Because of Harlequin's husky tone, McCall guessed Emeli Sande.

Fans on social media are confident they have figured out their identity and insist it is someone the panel has yet to guess.

"I think the Harlequin in #TheMaskedSingerUK is the singer Gabrielle. Her voice is unique and it's all I hear every week x," one user tweeted.

"I'm sure Harlequin is Gabrielle. Can't mistake that fabulous voice!" another person shared on Twitter.

"I'm sticking to my guns. Listening to that voice I still think Harlequin is Gabrielle," remarked a third account in a tweet.

"Harlequin is Gabrielle gotta be, sounds like her! She's got that perfect voice," a fourth user tweeted.

BRIT Award winner Gabrielle is a very a popular guess from viewers and it makes sense as to why.

Harlequin in the middle of the maze could link to Gabrielle's debut album title, Find Your Way. In 2001, her "Out of Reach" single was a part of the Bridget Jones's Diary soundtrack, which relates to the "breaking news" clue as Renée Zellweger's main role as Jones was a reporter. The clue about her stories being a part of another famous story could also be about the same film. Gabrielle is a songwriter whose music has been heard globally. Her debut No. 1 single, "Dreams," remains one of her signature hits, which is probably why a dream catcher was included.

With Harlequin remaining in the competition, fans will have to keep watching each week to find if Gabrielle is really underneath the mask.

