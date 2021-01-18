Bri Teresi Goes Golfing In A Tight Pink Top & Tiny Skirt For Sexy New Upload

Bri Teresi showed off her sporty side in the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer posted the shot over the weekend, and her fans have been loving the jaw-dropping display.

The photo captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be on the links, and she was surrounded by greenery on every side. Bri faced the camera, and her club was over her shoulder as if she had just taken a swing. Her back foot was pivoted on the ground, and the front was turned at a slight angle. Bri gazed forward, with her lips slightly parted.

She showed off her bombshell body in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a tight pink top with a deep v-neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. It had thin straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her lean arms were bare. The garment cut off below Bri's ribcage, exposing her midsection and killer abs for her fans to admire.

She teamed the look with a tiny white golf skirt. The garment had a high-waisted band which was snug on her midsection, highlighting her slim frame. The pleated fabric draped perfectly over her legs. The daringly short length of the skirt left her slender thighs entirely on display. She completed her look with a pair of white golf sneakers. Bri also wore a white glove on her left hand and added a pair of silver earrings as her only visible accessories.

She styled her silky, blond locks with a center part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, the model plugged a dating app. Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love, as indicated by the amount of traffic it has received. In only a few hours, the post has amassed more than 11,000 likes and 230 comments. Some social media users raved over her figure, while others used emoji instead of words.

"My sis is gonna be the hottest golf pro! Lets go!!" one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

"Gorgeous and sexy Golfer girl," a second social media user complimented.

"Pretty picture beautiful sexy woman," another Instagrammer wrote on the upload.

"Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful," one more chimed in on the post.