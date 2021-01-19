Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Leather Shorts & Ripped T-Shirt

Larsa Pippen showed off her bombshell body in another smoking-hot outfit that did her nothing but favors. The photo was shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, earning a ton of attention from her 2 million fans.

The image captured the mother of four hanging out indoors. She sat in the middle of a kitchen island with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets behind her. Larsa was perched on the edge of the counter, dangling her feet off the surface. She placed her left arm on her thigh and had the opposite one on the surface as she met the camera with an alluring stare.

Larsa showed off her amazing figure in an outfit from PrettyLittleThing. On her upper half, she wore an army green shirt that was filled with holes, giving it a vintage vibe. It had a crew neckline and short oversized sleeves that fell midway down her bicep. The garment had a bright pink graphic that read "Coal N Terry" in bold letters. She wore the front of the garment tucked into the waistband of her bottoms.

Larsa teamed the look with a pair of leather shorts. They were tight on her upper thighs, cutting off high on her legs and treating her audience to a great view of her killer stems. She added a pair of over-the-knee boots to complete the look. They fit snugly on her leg and had a sizable heel, which added another sexy element to her ensemble. Larsa wore a silver watch on her left wrist, providing her look with just the right amount of bling. She also posed next to a black purse that matched the color of her shorts.

She pulled her hair halfway back into a high and flirty ponytail that spilled over her shoulder and back. The post has only been live for a short time, but her fans have not been shy about showering it with love. Within a few hours, the update has garnered over 25,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Most users applauded Larsa's bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead.

"Hottie loving the high knee boots and shorts look," one follower gushed.

"You Are So Beautiful!!!!" complimented a second fan, adding a few red hearts and flames to their message.

"Legs for days. You are so hot Larsa please notice me," a third user pleaded.

"Where the boots from?! I like those!!!!! They look comfy and easy to put on? True or false?!" asked one more admirer, alongside a few flames.