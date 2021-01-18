Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Lacy Teal Lingerie
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Hilde Osland stunned her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot duo of snaps in which she showcased some lacy teal lingerie. The set was from the brand Lounge Intimates, and Hilde made sure to tag the label in the first slide in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

She posed in what appeared to be her bedroom, with a bed covered in striped white linens visible behind her. Large windows filled the space with natural light, casting a gorgeous glow over the mama-to-be.

Hilde's bra was crafted from a lacy material in a bold teal hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and underwire stretched below her breasts, adding some support to the garment. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the look, and a small metal ring nestled between her breasts added some visual interest to the piece. The bra also featured scalloped trim along the top of each cup, as well as a cut-out detail towards the bottom that showed off some of her ample assets.

Hilde paired the sexy bra with matching underwear in the same stunning hue. The panties dipped low in the front, and featured a thicker strap paired with a thin strap stretching high over her hips. Her pert posterior and voluptuous thighs were exposed in the look, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate bangle bracelet as well as her engagement ring.

She positioned her hands over her stomach, and her body was angled to the side so that her belly was visible. She mentioned in the caption of the post that she was 28 weeks pregnant, and the pose highlighted her changing body.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and arm in tousled waves, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, looking serene and stunning. She followed up the sultry slide with a close-up shot of the lingerie set, including an additional matching garter belt and a red rose placed nearby.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up 271 comments as well as over 24,100 likes within just one hour of going live.

"You are gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Absolutely beautiful baby bump," another chimed in.

"You look so good girl! Wow!" a third fan remarked.

"My word you look fabulous. Much luck in your new journey that is motherhood," another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a massive series of updates in which she rocked a ruffled mint green bikini while spending some time soaking in the sunshine at the beach.

