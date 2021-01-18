Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 18, 2021
Gabby Allen Tugs On Bikini Top While Showing Off Tight Body
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Social media influencer and former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen kicked off the week with an Instagram update that featured her rocking a tiny white bikini which put her killer figure on display.

The top to Gabby's swimsuit had classic, triangle-shaped cups with straps that went over her shoulders. The bottoms had a low front with straps that tied into bows low on her hips.

Gabby's blunt haircut was styled straight with a side part. For accessories, she wore a thin, gold chain bracelet and a ring.

According to the geotag, Gabby was in Nammos, Dubai, when the photo was taken. She stood next to a row of changing rooms with gabled roofs and painted with wide turquoise and white stripes. A small patch of green trees was visible over one of the rooftops. The image was cropped at her knees, giving her online audience a nice look at most of her killer figure.

Gabby faced the camera while standing with one leg crossed in front of the other. The pose accentuated the curve of her hips as well as her shapely thighs. She gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. With one shoulder raised, she tugged on the middle of her bikini top with one thumb while she held her other hand near her shoulder. The skin on her chest appeared to be wet, drawing the eye to her bosom. The influencer's tight abs were on display, and her bronzed skin popped against the bright colors behind her.

In the caption, Gabby left a playful remark about her stature and her hair.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, her fans were impressed with how she looked.

Dozens took some time to leave compliments.

"You remind me of Marilyn Monroe such a beauty," one person wrote, adding gold star emoji.

"Wow AND I love love the hair," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"So fit," a third admirer added with pink heart emoji.

"Yes short hair suits you the best!" a fourth comment read.

Last month, Gabby took to Instagram to show off the backside of her body in a thong bikini. Her swimsuit had an animal print on it, and the bottoms had a thong cut, giving her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her pert booty. She struck a pose that highlighted her derrière while she snapped a selfie in a bathroom mirror. Her flat abs and shapely arms were also on display.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.