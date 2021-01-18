Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 18, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Shares Emotional Video Of Her First Moments With Baby Leo
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Witney Carson shared a sweet video of the day her son Leo, was born,

The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 27, and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their baby boy, Kevin Leo McAllister, after a 24-hour labor and a c-section earlier this month. In a new clip posted to Instagram, Witney shared some of the most personal moments from the day of baby Leo's birth with her fans.

In the minute-and-a-half long clip that was filmed in a hospital room, Witney first revealed that her water broke and she was having "pretty bad" contractions. The mom-to-be was seen eating spoonfuls of Jell-O before her newborn son was shown laying on her chest and crying seconds after being born.

"He's so cute. … I love you. … You're so cute. … I got you," an emotional Witney told her baby in the sweet clip.

There was also an adorable close-up of the newborn as his famous mama caressed his face and cuddled him.

In the caption to the post, the new mom revealed that her son's birth, which entailed two-and-a-half hours of pushing before she was sent to surgery for a last-minute c-section, was "the hardest & best" day of her life.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post with likes, sweet comments, and heart emoji.

"My heart," wrote fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Daniella Karagach.

"I'm crying," added DWTS veteran Cheryl Burke. "So beautiful."

"Omg… I love this so much! At the end how he's looking around this new, big wide world got me. Thanks for sharing! " wrote Season 18 contestant Amy Purdy.

"So happy for you and Carson! We can't wait to join you in the baby club!!" chimed in Witney's DWTS Season 25 partner Frankie Muniz.

Witney's best friend and fellow new mom Lindsay Arnold also replied that the hospital-set video was "so beautiful."

Other fans praised the pretty pro dancer for preserving those special first moments with her baby boy.

The video was shared shortly after Witney snapped a selfie while holding baby Leo at home. In the caption to the post, seen here, the dancer revealed that she was finally wearing "real" clothes but was still in a diaper following her lengthy, two-part delivery. While she noted that "healing from a birth is no joke," the DWTS mirrorball champ added that she is "so proud" of her body and what it went through to bring her "angel boy" into this world.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.