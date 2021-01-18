Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 18, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Goes Shirtless Underneath Open Denim Jacket With Hot Pants For Versace Ensemble
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to give fans another update. The rapper became one of last year's most successful stars and continues to keep raising the bar. For her most recent post, she showed off a killer outfit.

The "Girls in the Hood" hitmaker stunned in a black denim jacket that featured "Versace" written up the right arm. She left the attire unbuttoned and went shirtless underneath, displaying her decolletage and stomach. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted hot pants that also had the designer's name on the back. Megan rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a colorful pattern and metallic gold heels. She accessorized herself with rings, a chain necklace, and earrings while styling her dark wavy hair down.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she attached a close-up snap of her hot pants from behind. Megan placed both hands on her lower back and showed off her eye-catching nail art.

In the next slide, the chart-topping artist was captured outdoors in front of a pool with her legs parted. She raised both hands to her jacket and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third and final frame, Megan was snapped closer up while holding onto a large white bag that featured the text "Chanel Paris" and their signature logo. She placed one hand in the pocket of her pants and tilted her head to the side.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 9,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 19.3 million followers.

"The second pic is yelling "make it hot" at me," one user wrote, referencing her first EP.

"Yass she got that body yaddy body yaddy body yaddy," another person shared, writing lyrics to her latest single "Body."

"You never fail to stun me with these fire pics Meg!" remarked a third fan.

"HOW IS THIS LEGAL," a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cropped blue jacket with a zip-up hood. Megan showed off her navel piercing and wore high-waisted jeans taken from her new Fashion Nova clothing collection. She sported her long dark curly hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a chain that featured a large pendant.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.