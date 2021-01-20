Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Nude Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps in which she rocked a smoking-hot look. Her ensemble was from the retailer Revolve, who she has worked with many times before, and she made sure to tag the company's Instagram page in the first image as well as in the caption. She also tagged the label h:ours, the brand behind the pieces.

The photos were captured outdoors, and Kara stood in front of a cream-colored wall with a unique drip detail at the top that added some visual interest. A tree was visible on the other side, peeking up over the wall, and the neutral backdrop provided the perfect spot for Kara's curves to shine.

She rocked a nude mini dress that had a low-cut neckline and thin straps extending over her shoulders. The garment had what appeared to be underwire stretching below her breasts for some added support, and the neckline showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The entire piece had a figure-hugging fit, with the fabric clinging to Kara's slim waist and shapely hips. The hem came to about halfway down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

The look also had a matching shrug with long sleeves that managed to keep her slender arms covered up while still leaving her cleavage exposed.

She incorporated a few accessories to finish the outfit, including a white bag crafted from a fuzzy-looking fabric that was positioned on one of her forearms. She also had a pair of gold earrings on, as well as a pinkie ring and two layered gold necklaces.

Her long locks tumbled down her back in tousled curls, and she gazed right at the camera in the first snap, head tilted.

The second image was taken from slightly further away, showing off even more of the ensemble. Kara carried her bag in one hand and brought her other up to her silky tresses, resting her hand on her curls as she strode over the concrete. Her bombshell figure looked incredible in the bodycon look, and she kept her gaze focused on the ground as she walked forward. Her footwear was visible in the second slide as well -- a pair of slide-on shoes with a chunky heel.

Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 29,400 likes as well as 189 comments within just 12 hours.

"Stunning!" one person wrote simply.

"Omg you look amazing," another follower chimed in.

"Wow," a third fan added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"You are so beautiful," yet another commented.

