Phil Spector's Ex-Wife Ronnie Shares Her Emotional Response To His Death: 'Brilliant...But A Lousy Husband'

Ronnie Spector has spoken out regarding the passing of her late ex-husband, music producer Phil Spector, and shared some personal insight into their relationship and her response to his death. Phil Spector died on Saturday, January 17, due to complications from COVID-19.

In a lengthy Facebook post seen below, Ronnie shared her emotional response to the news.

She wrote that meeting Phil and falling in love was like a fairytale. Ronnie claimed that the "magical music" they were able to make together was inspired by their love.

Ronnie noted that she loved Phil "madly" and gave her heart and soul to him. However, she reiterated a statement she made many times while he was alive -- Phil was a "brilliant producer, but a lousy husband."

The "Be My Baby" singer wrote that Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. However, she penned that she still smiled whenever she heard the tunes they made together, and always will.

In 2018, People Magazine reported in an interview with Ronnie that when the singer's fame with the 1960s girl group The Ronettes eclipsed his, Phil became increasingly possessive of his lady love.

Reportedly, when The Beatles offered The Ronettes a coveted spot on their global world tour, Phil was said to have given his girlfriend an ultimatum, to marry him or go on the road. She chose the latter and the two wed in 1968.

She claimed she was a prisoner inside their home and that Phil stopped producing her music and subjected her to regular psychological torment, reported People.

Ronnie told the publication that it was her mother's strength she leaned on during that dark period in her life. She said the two crafted a plan to allow Ronnie to escape and that Ronnie would have to leave barefoot, as Phil would hide his wife's shoes to stop her from leaving. Mother and daughter made it out but then came face-to-face with the producer, who believed they were going for a walk on the property. Instead, they ran out of the gated mansion.

The couple would eventually divorce in 1974.

Film fans would later associate the singer with the iconic song featured in the 1992 movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, starring Macaulay Culkin. One of its featured tracks was her single with the E Street Band and The Miami Horns, "All Alone on Christmas."

Phil would spend the remainder of his life in prison after being charged in 2009 with the second-degree murder of Lana Clarkson, an actress he met in 2003 while she was working at the House of Blues, reported TMZ. It was behind bars that he passed while serving a sentence of 19 years-to-life.