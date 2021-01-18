Maya Jama Rocks Short Denim Dress & Braids For Makeup Show

Maya Jama took to Instagram to give fans another update. The British celebrity is not only known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks but also her killer fashion ensembles. For her most recent upload, she tells fans in her caption that she is working on a makeup show.

Jama stunned in a short dress made out of denim material. The item of clothing was half a light blue color while the rest was a darker shade. The loose-fitted attire featured frayed hems, short sleeves, and fell above her upper thigh. Jama teamed the outfit with blue ankle boots that had zips on the side. She rocked acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of white polish. Jama accessorized herself with a gold necklace that was tucked into the top of her dress, earrings, and a number of rings. She styled her dark locks in braids and slicked down her baby hairs.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jama was captured on a wooden stool. She leaned against the white wall beside her and kicked up her left leg while placing her hands in between her thighs.

In the next slide, the former Loose Women panelist was snapped standing up with her legs parted. She held onto the end of one of her hair with both hands and gazed to the right with a mouth-open expression.

In the third frame, Jama sat on the stool again and looked directly up at the camera with a smile.

In the fourth and final pic, she poked her tongue out.

In the tags, Jama credited her hairstylist Aaron Carlo, makeup artist Grace Macartney, and fashion stylish Rhea for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 205,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

"This woman's style is everything," one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"No good lighting needed for a such a beaut," another person shared.

"Didn't know I needed these pics in my life til I saw them, thanks," remarked a third fan.

"YAAAAAAAS THIS IS AMAZING," a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a blue crop top with long sleeves. Jama rocked a high-waisted light green knitted miniskirt and styled her straight hair down with a middle part.