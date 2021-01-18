Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Adrienne Bailon Shows Off 'Pale Legs' In Stylish Black Ensemble With Tan-Colored Coat
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to update fans with another update. The former 3LW member is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a stylish number for her most recent post.

The "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" hitmaker stunned in a black garment that featured a rollneck. Bailon appeared to have paired the ensemble with a matching skirt that fell below her knees. She teamed the look with boots of the same color that were made out of leather material. Bailon wrapped herself up in a tan-colored coat that had black buttons and a belt that was tied up from the front. She opted for eye-catching sunglasses and tied her brunette locks up in a bun. Bailon held onto a large black bag and accessorized herself with earrings.

The 36-year-old treated her fans to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Cheetah Girls actress was captured standing outdoors on the bottom of a staircase. She crossed her legs over and placed both her hands in the pockets of her coat. Bailon gazed to her left and showcased her side profile.

In the next slide, she was snapped sporting the same pose from another angle. However, Bailon stared at the camera lens.

In the third frame, the singer, who is currently on the panel for The Real, sat down and kept her legs crossed while looking to her right. Bailon raised one hand to her face while sitting on the top step.

In the fourth pic, Bailon rested one hand on her upper thigh while showcasing a hint of her legs, which she described as "pale" in her caption.

In the tags, Bailon credited Dezi, her jewelry line XIXI, her vegan handbag line LA VUTE, fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, Amazon Fashion, and designer Steve Madden for helping her achieve this chic look.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 76,500 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

"You are such a dope vibe you and your husband are a inspiration," one user wrote.

"You are so gorgeous and I strive for style like yours," another person shared.

"Oh and ur beautiful Adrienne, I can see why my best friend is so obsessed with you," remarked a third fan.

"You always look so beautiful mama," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a short gray dress and a beret.

