January 18, 2021
Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Third Trimester Baby Bump As She Poses In Leopard-Print Jumpsuit
Celebrities
Victoria Miller

Brittany Cartwright jumped into the third trimester of her pregnancy with a fashionable photo of her baby bump.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 31, wore a leopard-print jumpsuit as she posed for a mirror selfie. In the snap shared with her Instagram fans, the adorable mom-to-be had her hair pulled into a twisted braid and she rocked rhinestone-embellished sandals as she cradled her bump, which she tagged @littlebabychauchi.

In the caption, Brittany reflected on her pregnancy and revealed that there are still some days that she feels so sick that she has to stay in bed. But the Kentucky beauty added that she wouldn't change "a thing" about her pregnancy. Brittany told her fans that feeling her son moving in her belly makes her heart full. She also started a countdown of the "12 short weeks" until she will be a new mom.

"I am so ready for this next chapter in my life. Let's go 3rd trimester!!" she wrote.

Brittany's post received thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrity friends, including reality stars Gretchen Rossi and Lauren Wirkus.

"Can't wait to watch you become a momma!!!" the former Summer House star wrote.

"I'm so excited to meet your little man!!!" added Brittany's pal and fellow ex-Bravo star Stassi Schroeder.

"Wow I can't believe it! 12 weeks is going to fly by! You're going to be an awesome mom I just know it!" added Vanderpump Rules alum Raquel Leviss.

Several commenters also told Brittany that the third trimester is the "worst," but they assured the former SURver that she's "got it" and is almost there. Others noted how special the mother/son relationship is.

Brittany has been vocal about both the good days and the bad days in her pregnancy. While she regularly shares glowing bump pics, in a recent Instagram post -- which can be seen here -- she addressed body shamers who have posted mean-spirited remarks about her weight gain.

"I am so proud of my body for creating my son," Brittany clapped back in her caption. "I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy."

Brittany is due with her first child with husband Jax Taylor in April. That same month, Vanderpump Rules veterans Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are both expected to welcome baby girls. Earlier this month, Stassi gave birth to a daughter, whom she named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

