January 18, 2021
Betty White Thrills Fans With Vintage Video Of Her Long-Lost 'Pet Set' Series On Her 99th Birthday
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Betty White gave her fans a gift as she celebrated her 99th birthday.

The Golden Girls alum took to Instagram to share a teaser from her 1971 talk show, The Pet Set, which first aired in 1971. In the caption to the clip, the actress and animal lover announced the re-release of the series after 50 years.

The show, which was produced by Betty and her late husband Allen Ludden, featured Betty interviewing stars with their own pets or other wild animals. It originally aired 31 adorable episodes a half-century ago and will be available to stream on Apple TV, Google Play, and Prime Video on February 23.

In the clip shared on her social media page, a pantsuit-wearing Betty was seen sitting down with an impressive list of pet-owning celebs, including Doris Day, Lorne Green, Mary Tyler Moore, Barbara Eden, Paul Lynde, Vincent Price, Jimmy Stewart, Shirley Jones, Johnny Mathis, and more.

In the trailer, which can be seen below, actor Burt Reynolds showed off his dog as he fondly recounted driving by a pet store and seeing this "strange broad" looking at him through the window.

"And I went in and bought her," he said. "And I got the dog later!"

Betty was also seen with comedy legend Carol Burnett as they fed a baby elephant with what Carol called a "Playtex nurser."

In the comments section, thrilled fans offered the TV legend sweet messages as they looked back on her amazing career.

"You're spectacular!! Thank you for always making us smile!" one admirer wrote.

"You've been my favorite my whole life," another added. "I wish you nothing but happiness! I can't wait to watch this series. Thank you for showing women it's ok to be funny."

"Happy Birthday Betty we love you so much," another fan wrote. "Hope you're having lots of hotdogs and cheesecake!"

Other commenters called Betty a "national treasure" and noted that they are counting down to her 100th birthday next January.

In addition to the nostalgic look at her series, Betty spent her special day feeding two ducks that regularly visit her California home, while she dined on her favorite birthday meal of a hot dog and fries, according to The Associated Press.

Fans know that Betty loves hot dogs and regularly requests them on her birthday. She also dines with her animals.

"I don't eat anything special. French fries. Hot dogs if I can get 'em," Betty told Harper's Bazaar. "[My dog] Pontiac and I have a vodka on the rocks and then our dinner. You can't get much better."

