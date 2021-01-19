Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 19, 2021
Model Tina Louise Flaunts Her Booty In High-Waisted Thong While Lying On A Table
Instagram Models
Kieran Fisher

Model Tina Louise shared a racy snap with her 2.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend, much to their delight. The Australian bombshell was also in a mischievous mood for the occasion, as the pic was taken next to a large video that undoubtedly exposed her to some of her neighbors.

In the photo, Louise -- who rose to fame after gracing the front covers of Maxim and other notable glamor magazines -- lay down on a table and arched up her body to reveal her booty and some interesting ink.

She wore a white bra with blue designs peppered across the material, coupled with a black high-waisted thong that showcased her assets. She topped things off with a pair of black heels and some jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet.

Louise's tattoos were also on display. Both of her arms were decorated with sleeves, while her enviable legs boasted some exquisite plant designs. The blond bombshell had ink spread across her body, however, and the designs were varied.

In the accompanying caption, Louise had some useful advice for her admirers, which they seemed to positively respond to. The upload has received 27,000 likes since it hit the image-sharing platform. Some of Louise's fans also took the time to leave her a compliment in the comments section.

"When you're having neck pain but modeling is life," one Instagram user joked, referencing Louise's stance in the pic.

"The pics of you radiate enough energy to keep most of the world going," a second fan gushed, who also added fire and kissing face emoji at the end of their compliment for extra emphasis.

"So beautiful, seductive and amazing," a third follower wrote, also capping off their comment with some positive emoji for added sizzle.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the responses, with many of Louise's social media followers praising her gorgeous looks as well as her outlook on life. The photo was also one of a few that graced the model's online accounts over the weekend, and her followers weren't complaining.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Louise hit up social media on Friday and shared a very risque photo. In the pic, she popped out of a bra and revealed that she was "more than a handful." The image has since gained thousands of likes and comments from Louise's adoring admirers.

The model is a regular presence on image-sharing outlets, so her fans can likely expect to see plenty more stunning snaps of herself in the near future.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.