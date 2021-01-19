Jewel Puts On A Leggy Display Wearing Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress & Cowboy Boots

Singer Jewel Kilcher took to Instagram to provide fans with another update. The four-time Grammy Award winner is using the social media platform to promote a new item from her merchandise line, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by her followers.

The "Who Will Save Your Soul" hitmaker stunned in a pink T-shirt dress that featured an orange, gray, and brown tie-dye print. The item of clothing had black text on both sides and was loose-fitted. The short-sleeved garment fell above her upper-thigh area and was paired with white cowboy boots with tassels hanging off the back. Jewel styled her curly blond hair down and placed a large cream-colored cowboy hat over the top. She kept her nails short for the occasion and appeared to be going for a natural, chilled-out look.

The 46-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jewel was captured from the knees-up in front of a backdrop of trees. She rested both her arms beside her and tilted her head up while gazing directly at the camera lens with a smile. In the background, a small dog was visible.

In the next slide, the Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery actress was snapped from behind, giving fans an eyeful of her attire from the back. Jewel appeared to be looking down and enjoying an outing with what appeared to be her pet.

In the third and final frame, the talented songstress attached the words of the poem, "Walk With Peace," which was printed on her top.

For her caption, Jewel informed her fans that the garment is oversized, unisex, hand-dyed, and available to purchase via her online store.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 7,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

"I just ordered mine... and can't wait. Your music has carried & uplifted me through so many things... Thank you," one user wrote.

"Love the poem it's inspirational, truthful and words to live by," another person shared.

"Absolutely beautiful Jewel and I love your shirt," remarked a third fan.

"Jewel, you're truly a gem! You've always had a way with words that speaks to me," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the entertainer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a flowy light pink V-neck top paired with a stylish pale leather jacket. Jewel accessorized the eye-catching ensemble with dangling earrings and a long chain with a large pendant.