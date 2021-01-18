Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Tahlia Skaines Kneels On Beach In Skimpy Pink Bikini As She Flaunts Bombshell Curves
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

On January 18, Tahlia Skaines treated her 580,000 Instagram followers to a smoking-hot update which showcased her bombshell curves as she spent the day at the beach. The social media star uploaded a saucy snap of herself kneeling on the sand in a tiny pink bikini.

Tahlia was snapped basking in the sun in her barely there attire. She posed by kneeling along the shoreline, sitting back on the fine, white sand with her thighs spread. The babe leaned back and placed her left hand on the ground to support her body. She looked off to the side and raised her right hand to touch her sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

The bright sunlight illuminated her bronzed curves. The cloudless blue sky, some beachgoers, and the clear turquoise blue water made up the background of the shot.

The Australian model rocked a scanty bikini set. The top boasted tiny triangle-style cups. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her décolletage, and the tight fit enhanced her cleavage. The piece had thin straps over her shoulders and around her back for support.

Tahlia sported matching bottoms which were just as revealing. The number featured high leg cuts which showcased her toned thighs and accentuated her slender hips. The waistband was made up of thin straps, emphasizing her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. The light-colored set popped against her sun-kissed skin.

For the occasion, Tahlia wore a pair of gold, dangling earrings and several rings as accessories. She styled her straight, platinum blond locks with a side part and pulled them back in a messy low bun, tucking a few loose pieces behind her ears.

The influencer wrote a short caption and added an emoji. She also shared that her swimwear came from Oh Polly, tagging the brand in the caption and photo. She also added a tag for Oh Polly Swim.

Like most of her sexy posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 2,200 likes and about 25 comments in less than an hour of being uploaded. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a string of emoji.

"Pretty in pink. You look bomb!" a fan commented.

"You are so hot and super gorgeous!! I am in love," gushed another admirer.

"The best of the best on Instagram," added a third follower.

